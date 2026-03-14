Warren Peay Releases New Single “Learn Something Old”

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is rising artist Warren Peay releases his new single, “Learn Something Old,” today with Integrity Music. Rooted in Scripture and shaped by generational faith, the song delivers a heartfelt reminder of the simple, steady foundation found in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

“I’ve taken to living much like the lyrics of this song describe—moving a little slower in a fast-paced world,” shares Warren Peay. “‘Learn Something Old’ was born from a longing for the way church and life felt growing up, when worship was simple and full of familiar hymns. Sometimes it’s good to return to your roots, slow down, and live in the moment in God’s presence.”

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Hailing from a small town in South Carolina, Peay brings a genuine, salt-of-the-earth perspective to his music. With a soulful voice often compared to Chris Stapleton and a Southern Rock-influenced stage presence, his sound blends Christian, country, and Southern rock influences with honest storytelling and heartfelt conviction.

Peay adds, “My hope is that this song reaches people who may feel disconnected from today’s church and are yearning for that simplicity again. I’m not trying to change the church—just hoping to win souls back to the kingdom with a praise that sounds familiar.”

“Learn Something Old” follows Peay’s debut single, “Gimme a Hallelujah,” continuing to introduce listeners to his distinctive blend of faith-driven lyrics, vivid imagery, and a sound that bridges country grit with worshipful reflection.

Peay first gained national attention as a Top 8 finalist on American Idol, where his emotionally charged performances and spiritual conviction resonated strongly with audiences. His momentum continued with a feature on Zach Williams’ “Sunday’s Comin’,” a collaboration that naturally aligned with his faith-forward musical style.

Whether performing on a festival stage or in a church sanctuary, Peay’s live shows are known for their warmth, humility, and open invitation for audiences to be part of the moment. As he continues releasing new music, Peay remains committed to creating songs that point listeners back to the enduring truth and hope found in Jesus.

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