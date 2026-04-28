Luke Combs Makes History with Tour and Radio

Luke Combs is once again proving why he’s one of country music’s most dominant forces, as his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” continues to shatter records across the country.

Since launching in March, the global superstar has packed out stadiums at an unprecedented level, setting new attendance records at venues including Allegiant Stadium, Scott Stadium, Jack Trice Stadium, Notre Dame Stadium and, most recently, Ohio Stadium. The Columbus stop marked a career milestone, drawing a staggering 97,367 fans — the largest crowd Combs has ever played for.

Off the road, Combs is rewriting the record books on country radio. He has become the first artist in history to simultaneously top both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase Country chart with two different solo songs. “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” holds strong at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for a third consecutive week, while “Days Like These” earns Combs his 21st straight No. 1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart — extending his own record for the most consecutive chart-toppers to start a career.

“Days Like These” is also currently sitting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, making Combs the first artist to occupy both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots at the same time — and notably, the second time he’s achieved the feat following 2023’s “Fast Car” and “Love You Anyway.”

The milestones add to an already landmark year for the North Carolina native. Recently featured on the cover of TIME’s TIME100 issue, Combs also earned three nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Earlier this spring, Combs released his latest album, The Way I Am, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, moving more than 100,000 equivalent units in its first week.

With record-breaking crowds, chart-topping hits, and continued industry recognition, Luke Combs shows no signs of slowing down as 2026 shapes up to be another defining year in his already historic career.

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