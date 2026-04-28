New Book Honors Black and Brown Women in Country Music

A powerful new book is set to shine a long-overdue spotlight on the voices that helped shape country music. Color Me Country: A Celebration of Black Women Who Shaped Country Music, edited by Kelly McCartney and Rissi Palmer, arrives May 5 via Candlewick Press, offering young readers an inspiring and richly illustrated journey through the genre’s often-overlooked history.

Aimed at readers ages 10 and up, the book brings together nearly twenty mini-biographies honoring groundbreaking Black women in country, Americana, and roots music. Through vibrant, full-color portraits by Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens, each profile celebrates pioneers whose passion and perseverance helped redefine the sound—and story—of country music.

The collection takes its name and inspiration from Linda Martell’s landmark 1970 album Color Me Country, a historic release that marked her as the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. From there, the book expands outward, highlighting trailblazers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, whose genre-blending sound helped shape rock and roll, and Tina Turner, alongside influential voices such as Odetta, Valerie June, The Pointer Sisters, and Our Native Daughters.

More than a history lesson, Color Me Country is designed as a celebration—pairing storytelling with striking visuals and even including a coloring sheet on the back of the jacket. The result is an engaging, accessible introduction to artists who loved country music even when the industry didn’t always love them back.

Editors McCartney and Palmer bring deep roots music expertise to the project. Palmer, host of Apple Music’s Color Me Country Radio, has long championed diversity within the genre, while McCartney is widely respected for her work as a journalist, curator, and advocate for underrepresented artists. Giddens—herself a Pulitzer Prize winner, MacArthur Fellow, and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops—adds both artistic vision and historical purpose to the book, continuing her mission to illuminate Black contributions to American musical traditions.

With its blend of biography, art, and cultural insight, Color Me Country arrives as both a tribute and a call to action—encouraging a new generation of readers, especially young Black and brown girls, to see themselves in country music and to raise their voices just as boldly.

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