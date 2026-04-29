LISTEN: Joshua Ray Walker’s “Shoot Me Straight”

Joshua Ray Walker is back with new music—and a renewed perspective—releasing his latest single, “Shoot Me Straight,” a bold, high-energy preview of his upcoming album Ain’t Dead Yet, due May 29 via Thirty Tigers.

Driven by blaring horns and an infectious, forward-charging beat, “Shoot Me Straight” stands out as one of the album’s most sonically upbeat tracks. But beneath its lively exterior lies a message rooted in hard truth and resilience. The song finds Walker embracing blunt honesty in every corner of life, whether in relationships, career, or personal health.

“I want to know the bad news before the good news,” Walker shares. “Don’t sugarcoat it—I’d rather know what I’m up against from the start.”

The track also became a standout moment in the studio. “We threw the whole kitchen sink at the arrangement,” he says. “I even got to play congas on this one. It’s just a really fun song, and I needed that at the time.”

Long known for crafting vivid portraits of complex characters, Walker turns the lens inward on Ain’t Dead Yet. The project marks his most personal work to date, shaped in part by his recent battle with cancer. While the album’s title carries a touch of humor, its themes run deep—blending defiance, reflection, and hard-earned perspective.

Interestingly, much of the material began taking shape before Walker’s diagnosis. Revisiting and reworking the songs during and after treatment, he found an unexpected resonance in their lyrics. Now with a clean bill of health, Walker emerges with a collection that captures both the weight of uncertainty and the clarity that comes with making it through.

Fans will have a chance to hear the new music live when Walker brings his tour to Skinny Dennis on October 22, offering an intimate setting for what promises to be a powerful and deeply personal performance.

With Ain’t Dead Yet, Joshua Ray Walker delivers a raw and unfiltered chapter of his story—one that leans into life’s toughest moments while refusing to be defined by them.

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