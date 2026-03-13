NEEDTOBREATHE Announces “The Long Surrender Tour”

NEEDTOBREATHE has announced the first leg of their upcoming The Long Surrender Tour, a 25-date late-summer run that will take the band to amphitheaters across the country beginning August 12 in Maryland Heights. The tour will also include a stop in Middle Tennessee when the band plays FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 17.

Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on the road are longtime friends and collaborators, indie-folk husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Fans will have several opportunities to secure tickets early. Members of the band’s Insiders Fanclub will have access to a presale beginning Monday, March 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The artist presale follows Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with local venue presales launching Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A presale through Spotifybegins Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time. All presales run through 11:59 p.m. local time on March 19, with tickets going on sale to the general public March 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The tour arrives just ahead of the band’s new album The Long Surrender, set for release March 27 via MCA. Produced by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb, the project marks NEEDTOBREATHE’s 10th studio album.

Across its 12 tracks, The Long Surrender captures a band still evolving more than two decades into their career. The album blends introspective songwriting with fresh sonic textures, highlighting the soul-baring storytelling of frontman Bear Rinehart while pushing the group’s sound into new creative territory.