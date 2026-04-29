Musicians Hall of Fame Inducts Twelve

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum welcomed its ninth class of inductees during a sold-out ceremony at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, celebrating a wide-ranging group of artists, producers, and industry icons who have left an indelible mark on music history.

This year’s honorees included Dann Huff; Dolly Parton, who received the Industry Icon Award; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; John Boylan, recipient of the Producer Award; Keith Urban; Leland Sklar; Michael McDonald; and Nicky Hopkins, who was honored posthumously.

The evening began with an intimate medallion ceremony inside the venue’s Brad Paisley Ballroom, where inductees were presented with commemorative honors by Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum co-founder and CEO Linda Chambers, alongside special guests Ricky Skaggs and Don Felder. The celebration continued with a red carpet moment and Champagne reception ahead of the main program.

Actor and musician Sam Palladio hosted the ceremony, backed by the Musicians Hall of Fame all-star band, setting the stage for a night filled with standout performances and heartfelt tributes.

Among the highlights, Dweezil Zappa honored George Thorogood & The Destroyers, joining them onstage for a high-energy performance that included “Move It On Over,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Bad to the Bone.” Bernie Leadonpaid tribute to John Boylan with a series of performances featuring Trisha Yearwood and others, spotlighting Boylan’s influential production work.

Session legend Leland Sklar was recognized by Tony Brown, with performances that included appearances by Wendy Moten and Garth Brooks. Steve Lukather introduced Dann Huff, whose tribute featured a diverse set of songs highlighting his expansive career.

A moving segment came as Peter Frampton honored Nicky Hopkins with a medley of classics, followed by Vince Gillperforming “You Are So Beautiful.” Hopkins’ widow accepted the award on his behalf.

Sheryl Crow presented Dolly Parton, who appeared via pre-recorded message, followed by a tribute performance from Steve Wariner featuring a medley of her timeless hits. Ricky Skaggs later honored Keith Urban, who took the stage for an acoustic performance before being joined by the all-star band.

The night closed with Vince Gill presenting Michael McDonald, who delivered a crowd-pleasing set including “What a Fool Believes,” “Keep Forgettin’,” and “Takin’ It to the Streets,” bringing many of the evening’s performers back to the stage for a finale.

Reflecting on the milestone evening, Chambers noted that the Hall of Fame has now inducted 200 musicians, producers, engineers, and industry leaders. “Each new class reminds us why we do what we do—preserving and celebrating the legacy of the musicians who bring songs to life,” she shared.

Chambers also dedicated the evening to longtime friend and induction ceremony producer Cliff Downs, who passed away on April 24, honoring his lasting impact on the organization and the music community.

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