Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces New “Gary The Torch” Tour Dates

Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced the second leg of his Gary The Torch Tour, expanding the completely sold-out run with new dates across the West Coast, Southeast, and Europe and the U.K.

Among the newly announced shows is a hometown stop in Nashville on December 11 at The Truth. Also look for Wilson at CMAfest 6/4 (Chevy Riverfront Stage) and 6/7 (LP Field).

The tour news arrives alongside the release of the official video for Wilson Jr.’s latest single “Gary.” Directed by Tim Cofield, the video stars award-winning actor Gary Sinise—known for his roles in Forrest Gump and Apollo 13.

The video debuted on the anniversary of the passing of a teenager named Gary whose roadside memorial inspired Wilson Jr. to write the song. Alongside the release, the artist shared a creative “taxonomic analysis” of the character behind the song, describing “Garis mechanicus” as an endangered breed of fixer—someone naturally drawn to engines, tools, and the quiet satisfaction of making broken things work again.

Sinise praised the collaboration, saying he immediately connected with the song.

“I heard Stephen’s song and loved it,” Sinise shared. “Two weeks later he reached out to me to be in the video. He’s got a great team, a great song and it was a blast to work with them all on the video. And you know… there ain’t a lotta boys named Gary these days.”

Later this year, he will also join major shows alongside Dave Matthews Band on September 4 at The Gorge Amphitheatreand Brandi Carlile for performances September 11–13 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.