Keith Urban Announces Yacht Rock Album

Nashvillian Keith Urban is setting the tone for summer with the announcement of his 13th studio album, Flow State, arriving June 12 via MCA Records.

Urban leans into the smooth, sun-soaked sounds of classic yacht rock on the new project, delivering a breezy, feel-good collection built for long days and warm nights. Flow State blends reimagined favorites like “Summer Breeze,” (listen above) “Baby Come Back,” and “Just the Two of Us” with original material, including “We Go Back” featuring Michael McDonald.

The album also includes collaborations with Little Big Town and John Mayer, adding to its laid-back, nostalgic vibe. Produced by Urban alongside Dann Huff and recorded at Urban’s Nashville studio, The Sound, the project captures a relaxed, coastal energy while showcasing his signature musicianship.

“The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times. Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged…to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW- the eternal now- and we have far more in common than not. I hope wherever you hear this album you can feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for.” says Urban.

In addition to the album release, Urban is gearing up for a busy summer on stage. He’ll headline ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash on May 16 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas as part of the Academy of Country Music Awards week, sharing the lineup with rising acts including Flatland Cavalry, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Braxton Keith, and Tucker Wetmore.

Fans can also catch Urban in Nashville this summer when he takes the stage at Nissan Stadium on June 5 as part of CMA Fest 2026.

With Flow State, Keith Urban delivers a soundtrack primed for the season—one that blends nostalgia, collaboration, and unmistakable good vibes.

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