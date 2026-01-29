Warren Haynes Stopping at The Caverns in Rare, 11-Date Solo Tour

Warren Haynes is bringing something truly special just outside of Nashville this winter. The award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule front man will bring his Winter of Warren Tour to Nashville.com’s favorite cave, The Caverns, on Thursday, February 26 — an easy, scenic drive from Music City and well worth the trip.

This rare, 11-date solo tour promises an intimate, stripped-down experience that longtime fans don’t often get to see. Performing solo in a two-set format, Haynes will dig deep into every corner of his remarkable catalog, pulling from Gov’t Mule, his solo work, and his legendary time with the Allman Brothers Band. Expect a mix of beloved classics, deep cuts, and musical curveballs, with no two shows alike.

The timing couldn’t be better. Ahead of the tour, Haynes is releasing a newly re-mixed and re-mastered edition of his 1993 solo debut, Tales of Ordinary Madness, arriving January 30 via Megaforce Records. The expanded release features a bonus track and fresh sonic life thanks to producer Chuck Leavell, co-producer Haynes, and top-tier engineering from Jim Scott, Greg Calbi, and Steve Fallone. Songs like “Fire In The Kitchen” and “I’ll Be The One” remain powerful showcases of Haynes’ soulful songwriting and fiery guitar work — a balance that Rolling Stone once praised as “a powerful solo debut.”

More recently, Haynes released Million Voices Whisper and its stripped-back companion The Whisper Sessions, both featuring longtime collaborator and Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks. Together, the albums highlight both ends of Haynes’ musical spectrum — from searing blues-rock intensity to quiet, emotionally rich storytelling.

Few artists have logged the kind of live-history Haynes has, having been a driving force in Gov’t Mule, the Allman Brothers Band, and even the Grateful Dead universe, all while building a respected solo career. Seeing him alone onstage, especially in a venue as otherworldly as The Caverns, is a rare opportunity to experience the heart of his music up close.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now, and for Nashville fans looking for an unforgettable winter night of music, this short drive south promises to deliver something truly timeless.

