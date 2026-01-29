Ian Munsick Starting Fresh After Parting Ways with Warner Music

Ian Munsick is officially turning the page—and doing it on his own terms. After parting ways with Warner Music Nashville last fall, the Wyoming native launched his own imprint, West to the Rest Records, and today he announces a new partnership with Triple Tigers Records, kicking things off with his next single, “Geronimo,” arriving January 30.

The move signals a confident next chapter for Munsick, who’s built a devoted fanbase by blending Western imagery, modern country energy, and an unmistakable sense of place. According to Munsick, the connection with Triple Tigers felt immediate and refreshingly direct, rooted in a shared belief in the music and a clear plan for what comes next.

Triple Tigers co-presidents Kevin Herring and Annie Ortmeier echoed that enthusiasm, praising Munsick’s distinctive voice, songwriting perspective, and rapidly growing audience, and calling the partnership one they believe is poised to make serious waves in country music.

Written by Munsick alongside Devin Dawson and Mike Robinson—and produced by Munsick and Robinson—“Geronimo” marks his first new release since 2025’s Eagle Feather, his third studio album. The project drew praise from outlets like Holler for its sweeping, atmospheric sound and from Rolling Stone, which highlighted how deeply the album was shaped by the landscapes and stories of the American West.

True to its name, “Geronimo” captures the leap-of-faith spirit behind Munsick’s latest move. The track leans into familiar themes of land and love, while pushing his sound forward with a balance of grit and polish—modern yet rooted, expansive yet personal.

As Munsick steps into this new era with West to the Rest Records and Triple Tigers at his side, “Geronimo” feels less like a single release and more like a statement: a bold jump forward from an artist fully owning his direction—and daring the rest of the genre to follow.

