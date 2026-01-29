Prescription Songs Signs Seth Michael

Independent publishing powerhouse Prescription Songs has added another rising creative to its roster, announcing the signing of Nashville-based producer, singer, and songwriter Seth Michael in a joint venture with 7Hills Music. The deal was spearheaded by Prescription Songs A&Rs Chris Martignago and Sophia Battaglia alongside 7Hills Music founder Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck.

Originally from Georgia, Michael has been steadily carving out a name for himself behind the scenes, collaborating with a wave of emerging artists while building a reputation for versatility and instinctive musicality. His songwriting and production credits include cuts like Will Terry’s “Hell at This Point” and Skeez & David J’s “Drinkin Again,” while his talents as a vocalist and session player have landed him on records from Ashley Cooke, Dylan Scott, Warren Zeiders, Alana Springsteen, and more.

Looking ahead, Michael already has new music in the pipeline with artists such as Midland and Nate Smith, as well as collaborators including Will Weatherly, Dallas Wilson, Marty James, Trea Landon, Phil Morgan, Dalton Davis, and Jake Hess — signaling a busy year ahead.

“Couldn’t be with a better group of humans,” Michael shared of the new partnership.

Montgomery Bay-Schuck echoed the enthusiasm, noting, “Seth’s ability to move effortlessly between writing, producing, and performing — paired with his relentless work ethic — makes him a perfect fit for the Prescription/7Hills family.”

Prescription Songs’ Martignago and Battaglia added, “Making our work with Seth official is the perfect way to kick off the year. His drive, creativity, and genuine heart elevate every room he’s in, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the roster.”

