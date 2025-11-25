Warren Haynes Announces Re-Mixed, Re-Mastered Edition of Tales of Ordinary Madness

Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes is revisiting his solo roots with a newly re-mixed and re-mastered release of his 1993 debut album, Tales of Ordinary Madness. The expanded edition arrives January 30 via Megaforce Records and will include 12 tracks, featuring one previously unreleased bonus song.

The refreshed project was produced by Chuck Leavell, co-produced by Haynes, re-mixed by Jim Scott at Plyrz Studios, and re-mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound. Haynes has also released the updated version of the album’s opening track, “Fire in the Kitchen,” as a first listen ahead of the full release.

Originally released in 1993, Tales of Ordinary Madness marked Haynes’ solo introduction while he was still a member of the Allman Brothers Band. The album showcased his mix of soulful songwriting and impactful guitar work across rock, blues, and soul. At the time, Rolling Stone praised the record as “a powerful solo debut,” while AllMusic called it “a refreshing change of pace,” highlighting Haynes’ songwriting and standout vocal performance.

Following the album’s reissue, Haynes will hit the road for a rare intimate solo tour in February. The string of two-set performances will feature music from across his catalog including Gov’t Mule favorites, solo work, Allman Brothers songs, and material that has influenced his career. The tour includes 11 stops from February 12–26, with two nights slated at Blue Note Los Angeles, featuring two shows each night. The Winter of Warren will continue with a short run of Warren Haynes Band dates in early March.

Tickets and VIP packages for all dates are on sale now at warrenhaynes.net, along with new holiday merchandise tied to the Winter of Warren.

Look for Haynes at our favorite Cave on February 26 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!