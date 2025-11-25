Country Stars Unite at “Country vs. Cancer” Concert in Nashville, Dec. 2

Some of country music’s biggest names will come together this Giving Tuesday to support the American Cancer Society. HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore are set to perform at the 2025 Country vs. Cancer benefit concert, happening December 2 at The Pinnacle in Nashville. The event is presented by the HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam.

All net proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to advance cancer research, improve access to treatment, and provide support for patients and families nationwide.

“I am beyond honored and excited to be a part of Country vs. Cancer this year,” said HARDY. “Cancer is a terrible thing… anything I can do to give back and make people feel better in any type of way, I’m here for.”

The evening will also recognize and uplift the voices of those affected by cancer, including survivors, caregivers, and advocates.

“This concert brings people together to amplify hope and help fund patient programs, research, and advocacy that can save lives,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, Chief Patient Officer for the American Cancer Society. “We are incredibly grateful to HARDY and all the performers for bringing awareness to the burden of cancer and the progress we can make when we unite for a common cause.”

Country vs. Cancer is produced by TRACK mgmt and Kevin Meads of WME, and sponsored by the HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam. GET TICKETS HERE!

Performing artists: HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore

Songwriters Round: Chase McGill, Luke Laird, Randy Montana, and Rocky Block

Expected attendees: Angie K, Austin Mahone, Caleigh Hardy, Camille Parker, Conor Clemmons, Colton Pack, David Arquette, Dylan Schneider, Eric Decker, Garrett Nichols, Hunter McVey, Jackie Lee, Jessie James Decker, Juani Feliz, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Madeline Merlo, Orlando Mendez, Priscilla Block, Sammy Arriaga, Spencer Crandall, Tabitha Swatosh, Zach Beeken, and more.