Very Merry Christmas Parade Returns

Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK) is spreading holiday cheer in a big way with the return of its 6th Annual Very Merry Christmas Parade, a festive celebration honoring foster families across the state. The heartwarming event invites media and the community to experience a joyful afternoon dedicated to uplifting children and caregivers impacted by foster care in Tennessee.

Unlike a traditional parade, this reverse holiday experience welcomes foster families to drive through a dazzling winter wonderland where community partners and volunteers deliver gifts, treats, and plenty of holiday spirit right to their car windows. From the first wave to the jingle bells at the final stop, the celebration is designed to show every child and family that they are seen, supported, and treasured during the Christmas season.

TAK anticipates serving 400 children, with support from more than 20 local partners, including Brentwood Fire & Rescue, HCA Healthcare, National Charity League (Greater Nashville Chapter), Chick-fil-A Supply, Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ, Brentwood Baptist Church, Church of the City, and others. The magical drive concludes with a special meet-and-greet moment as Santa hand-delivers wrapped presents to each child.

“This event is one of our favorite traditions,” said Fran Maynard, TAK Executive Director. “It’s an opportunity for our community to come together and share love, joy, and support for children and families who need it most.”

🎄 Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Location: 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027

The Very Merry Christmas Parade showcases the true spirit of the season—neighbors and organizations uniting to celebrate and support Tennessee’s foster community. It’s a local tradition that keeps growing in impact, joy, and generosity year after year. ✨