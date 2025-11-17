CMA Awards Announce Presenters And Special Guests

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the presenters and special guests for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00–11:00 PM ET) on ABC. The show, hosted this year by Lainey Wilson, will also be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

This year’s list of presenters and guests includes a wide range of artists, actors, and entertainers: Lady A, Alison Brown, Jessica Capshaw, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Elizabeth Hurley, Cody Johnson, Bert Kreischer, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Steve Martin, Leanne Morgan, NE-YO, Chris O’Donnell, Kimberly Perry, LeAnn Rimes, Alan Ritchson, Lara Spencer, Billy Bob Thornton, Grace Van Patten, Gretchen Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Keith Urban and Little Big Town have also been added to the performance lineup. They join previously announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Viewers can also tune in to “CMA Awards Backstage Live,” a second-screen experience hosted by Lauren Alaina and HaleyyBaylee on CMA’s TikTok channel (@countrymusicassociation). The livestream will run throughout the night, starting with red carpet coverage and continuing until the final award is presented. Backstage Live will feature artist interviews, reactions from winners, and behind-the-scenes moments from inside Bridgestone Arena.

