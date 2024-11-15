Warner Music Nashville Signs Adrien Nunez

Warner Music Nashville and Warner Records have signed Adrien Nunez as the newest addition to their family of artists. His major-label debut track, “APOLOGY SONG,” (listen above) is available everywhere today and follows his recent viral hit “LOW ROAD” featuring label-mate Avery Anna.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, after his time as a basketball star at the University of Michigan, Nunez has turned back to his original passion of music. He took the internet by storm this year by giving artists a unique platform to showcase their music while also offering fans an avenue to discover their new favorite artists. The social media launch of his own artist project accumulated 50+ million views across platforms in the first weekend and over 5+ million streams in the first 2 weeks and has gained over 250k new TikTok fans.

Looking ahead, Nunez is already hard at work on new music set to release in 2025. You can expect a deeper exploration of his personal journey, as he blends elements of country, pop, and hip-hop influences into a sound all his own. Nunez’s authentic voice and boundary-pushing artistry are sure to continue shaping the future of modern country music.

Nunez is managed by Dillon Goldberg of FNGRPRNT and represented by Braeden Rountree at WME.

