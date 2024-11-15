WATCH: Christian Hayes’ “Wildflower”

Capitol Records recording artist Christian Hayes has poetically drawn on his life experiences growing up in the foothills of Appalachia since his grandfather gifted him his first journal at seven years old. While his debut EP Last I Love You, released in September, followed Hayes’ journey navigating heartbreak and growing up, he’s now offering an upbeat new song underscoring the beauty of finding love in imperfection with “Wildflower.”

Self-written by Hayes, the concept for “Wildflower” was born from Hayes’ observation of seeing beauty found in imperfections and embracing uniqueness in love. Recalling how wildflowers are each unique and grow to their own accord, Hayes drew from this inspiration to celebrate the qualities that make them distinctly beautiful.

“I had family members who I watched struggle a lot with discontent growing up, always striving to find that perfect spouse, rather than being happy with the one they were with,” Hayes reflects. “This song was inspired by that inner conflict, but rather than always striving for perfection where it doesn’t exist, the ‘wildflower’ serves as a metaphor to finding a person who’s right for you, while embracing the beauty in their imperfections.”

The song comes on the heels of the September release of Last I Love You, which casts a wide net, fusing Americana and folk while bouncing between campfire ballads, cinematic soundscapes and raw, rowdy barn-burners. At the center of that sound is Hayes himself: a wise-beyond-his-years musician who knows he can’t move forward without taking a look at his past.

Hayes comes from a long line of storytellers that includes his Grandpa Jack – a poet by profession – who gave Christian his first journal. Born and raised in the foothills of Appalachia, Hayes began playing guitar at age eight. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and attended the University of Alabama.

Hayes recently signed with Capitol Records, as well as with William Morris Endeavor (WME) for booking, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) for publishing, Wildrose Projects for management and Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy (FBMM) for business management.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!