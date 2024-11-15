Christmas 4 Kids Announces 2024 Lineup

Today, Christmas 4 Kids (C4K) revealed the lineup for its 2024 benefit concert, set for Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. This year’s big show will feature performances by Phil Vassar, Darryl Worley, Chapel Hart, Ty Herndon and Jamie O’Neal.

“We’ve got great group of artists this year who have stepped up to help us raise money to provide a night to remember for nearly 500 low income kids in middle Tennessee,” says C4K President Linda O’Connell. “This is the 42nd year we’ve been able to give kids a Christmas to remember!”

Tickets are $50.00 and $30.00 and are available for purchase now via ryman.com. All proceeds generated from the concert go to the Christmas 4 Kids organization.

Christmas 4 Kids is a not-for-profit organization that has been in existence for over 40 years. Each year, the organization provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree. The funds generated by the Ryman concert and Tour Bus Show/Artist Meet & Greet event, are used to give nearly 500 children from many different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. The special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville, Tennessee Walmart where the children receive a brand new winter coat and $175.00 to spend however they choose.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!