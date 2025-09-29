Warner Chappell Music Signs Bernie Leadon—Eagles Founding Member

Warner Chappell Music has officially signed Nashvillian Bernie Leadon—Eagles founding member, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and trailblazer in the fusion of rock, country, folk, and bluegrass—to a new long-term worldwide publishing agreement. Alongside the deal, Leadon revealed the release of his first solo album in more than two decades, Too Late to Be Cool, arriving October 10. The announcement follows his recent headlining appearance at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville.

“I have been associated with Warner Chappell and the rest of Warner Music since 1971. I am delighted to renew my connections with them now at this point in the 21st century,” Leadon shared. “Warner Chappell and Warner Music have always been at the pinnacle of support for songwriters and other music creators, and that reality is still very evident in the current leadership and staff. My sincere thanks go to all of them.”

The new record, Too Late to Be Cool, reunites Leadon with acclaimed producer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glyn Johns (Rolling Stones, The Who, Eric Clapton). Recorded live to analog tape with no overdubs, the project captures the immediacy of musicians performing together in real time. Leadon penned all the tracks, including the recently released “Too Many Memories,” “Just a Little,” and “Go On Down to Mobile.”

WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot and Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall praised Leadon’s impact on Americana and beyond: “It’s no exaggeration to say that much of the music we call Americana today owes a deep debt to Bernie’s boundary-crossing inspiration. He has helped shape a canon of iconic music, from his early years with The Flying Burrito Brothers and Dillard & Clark to his generation-defining work with the Eagles. His creativity, brilliance, and devotion to his craft have made him a true American treasure.”

Leadon’s influence stretches across six decades of American music. His early work with Dillard & Clark and The Flying Burrito Brothers laid the groundwork for Americana, blending traditional roots instrumentation with innovative songwriting. In 1971, he co-founded the Eagles with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Randy Meisner, where his mastery on guitar, banjo, mandolin, and harmony vocals became central to the band’s defining sound. His contributions remain immortalized on Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975—the best-selling U.S. album of all time.

After leaving the Eagles in 1975, Leadon went on to collaborate with legends including Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Stephen Stills, and Alabama, cementing his reputation as one of the most versatile musicians in the business. In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the Eagles.

