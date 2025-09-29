LISTEN: Ira Dean’s “I Got Roads” Featuring Gary Allan

Country music veteran Ira Dean—best known as the creative force behind the multi-Platinum group Trick Pony and a prolific songwriter with cuts by some of Nashville’s biggest stars—has stepped into his most vulnerable chapter yet with the release of “I Got Roads.” Featuring country powerhouse Gary Allan, the title track of Dean’s upcoming project is more than a song; it’s a raw confessional that traces broken paths, personal struggles, and the scars that have shaped his life. The single is available now on all digital platforms.

The inspiration for the track comes from one of Dean’s most painful memories. Years ago, after celebrating at a music awards show where he had just won an honor for one of the most-played songs of the year, Dean stopped by his father’s home to share the good news. Instead of a celebratory moment, he was met with tragedy—his father had taken his own life that very evening. That life-altering experience has echoed through Dean’s journey ever since, influencing his battles with mental health, his hard-fought path to sobriety, and the redemption he continues to pursue.

Today, Dean is many years sober, happily married to his wife Jennifer, and deeply connected to his daughter. Still, as the song acknowledges, the road has been long, uneven, and filled with challenges.

“This song is about more than just roads—it’s about survival, scars, and trying to make sense of the things that nearly broke me. Gary Allan’s voice brought a raw honesty that matches the story I’ve been carrying for years. It’s not easy to share, but I believe there’s healing in telling the truth,” Dean says.

With “I Got Roads,” Dean not only sheds light on his own story, but also helps amplify conversations around mental health—an issue far too often silenced in the music industry. He now spends significant time speaking at addiction and recovery centers, sharing his message of resilience and hope with those on their own journeys.

