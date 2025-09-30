Lainey Wilson To Host 59th Annual CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson returns to host “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and next day on Hulu. Photo by Robby Klein

Lainey Wilson To Host 59th Annual CMA Awards

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced that nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return to host The 59th Annual CMA Awards for the second consecutive year. Wilson, who is tied for the most nominations at this year’s ceremony—including the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year—will once again take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to lead Country Music’s Biggest Night™.

The live broadcast airs Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 8:00–11:00 PM/EST on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.
“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” shared Wilson. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

This year’s list of performers and presenters will be revealed in the weeks ahead. Fans hoping to catch the action live can purchase tickets now at cmaawards.com/tickets.

