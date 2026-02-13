Ward Davis Unveils Deeply Personal New Album “Here I Am”

Acclaimed country troubadour Ward Davis steps into a new chapter with the release of his latest studio album, Here I Am, available now via MNRK Music Group. The 11-song collection arrives alongside the official lyric video for the focus track, “Downright Awful Stupid Beautiful Lie,” offering fans an intimate window into what may be Davis’ most revealing work yet.

Raw, reflective and unflinchingly honest, Here I Am captures Davis at a turning point. Written largely in the aftermath of a hard divorce and a season of personal reckoning, the album finds the singer-songwriter confronting his past while emerging with clarity and hard-earned wisdom. Long celebrated for his gritty delivery and sharp storytelling, Davis leans fully into those strengths here, calling it his most mature project to date.

“I’ve made more bad choices in my life than I can count,” Davis shares. “But when I listen back to this record, I hear the truth. I hear someone who knows exactly what he’s talking about and who’s finally in a better place.”

The emotional centerpiece, “Downright Awful Stupid Beautiful Lie,” embodies that honesty. The track wrestles with the magnetic pull of returning to a love you know better than to revisit — equal parts confession and cautionary tale. Davis’ lived-in vocal and vivid lyricism keep the song grounded, refusing to romanticize the hard lessons behind it.

Throughout the album, Davis balances heartbreak with redemption. The haunting “Find You in the Crowd” echoes with isolation, while the stripped-back “I Need to Be Still” offers a quiet moment of reflection. Vintage country influences shine on “Nothing on You,” a duet with rising artist Julianna Rankin, and the title track delivers a stark narrative told from the devil’s perspective. Meanwhile, “Stray Dogs and Alley Cats” adds a spiritual reckoning steeped in classic country tradition.

Known for collaborations with legends like Willie Nelson and outlaw torchbearer Cody Jinks, Davis continues to build a career rooted in authenticity and timeless songwriting. A favorite of filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, his music has also been featured in hit television dramas including Yellowstone and Landman.

Davis is currently on his 2026 tour in support of Here I Am, bringing these deeply personal songs to stages across the country this spring. He’ll also mark a major milestone on March 13 with his debut at the Grand Ole Opry — a fitting moment for an artist whose storytelling remains grounded in country tradition while boldly stepping into his next season.

HERE I AM Tracklist

Downright Awful Stupid Beautiful Lie

Find You In The Crowd

Found

Here I Am

Hurt You

I Need To Be Still

To Tear Myself Apart

Nothing On You

Somewhere Lonely

Stray Dogs And Alley Cats

Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me Right Now