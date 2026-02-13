BMI Celebrates Parmalee’s Multi-Week No. One “Cowgirl”

BMI brought Music City together yesterday (2/12) at PBR Nashville to celebrate Stoney Creek Records hitmakers Parmalee and their sixth career multi-week No. One, “Cowgirl.” The lead single from their latest album Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, the chart-topping track marks the group’s fifth consecutive hit to reign atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart for four straight weeks — an impressive streak that continues to solidify their place among country’s most consistent radio powerhouses.

Hosted by BMI’s Shannon Sanders, the afternoon celebration reunited Parmalee with their “Cowgirl” collaborators and co-writers Matt Thomas (BMI), Scott Thomas (BMI), Barry Knox (BMI), Josh McSwain (BMI), David Fanning (BMI/Producer), along with international writers Robbie Jay (PRS) and Peter Daniel Newman (SOCAN). The event highlighted the global collaboration behind the infectious anthem that has dominated country radio.

Stoney Creek Records’ Director of National Promotion, Stan Marczewski, presented the group with commemorative plaques honoring the milestone achievement, while BMI upheld its long-standing No. One party tradition by gifting engraved No. One cups to the songwriters, producers and publishers.

The celebration also included a meaningful moment of giving back. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart presented a donation on behalf of Parmalee and the songwriting team in support of the Mental Health Initiative. Adding to the festivities, Green River Whiskey — the new official whiskey partner of BMI’s No. One parties — honored the band and writers with a custom single barrel bourbon crafted specifically for the chart-topping hit.

With “Cowgirl” continuing to resonate across country radio and streaming platforms, Parmalee’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down — and Music City was more than ready to raise a glass to another major milestone.

–Jerry Holthouse

