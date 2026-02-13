LISTEN: Charles Kelley “Can’t Be Alone Tonight” With Maren Morris

GRAMMY-winning artist Charles Kelley is turning up the heat with the release of “Can’t Be Alone Tonight,” now reimagined as a duet featuring Maren Morris. Available everywhere now, the sultry collaboration breathes new life into a fan-favorite from Kelley’s sophomore solo album Songs for a New Moon.

Channeling the slow-burning romance of classic ’80s pop ballads, “Can’t Be Alone Tonight” leans into smooth R&B textures and late-night longing. Morris’ unmistakable vocals add a fresh layer of emotional pull, amplifying the song’s central theme — the magnetic ache of wanting to be close to the one you love when distance gets in the way.

“Maren has been one of my favorite voices in the genre since ‘My Church,’” Kelley shared. “When I was thinking about who could join me on this song, she was the first person that came to mind. I’m so glad she said yes.”

The duet follows a strong run for Songs for a New Moon, which has showcased Kelley’s continued evolution as a solo artist. The album’s lead single, “Can’t Lose You,” climbed into the Top 10 at Adult Contemporary radio, while “Steal Your Heart” highlighted his ability to blend grit, vulnerability and polished pop sensibilities. Throughout the project, Kelley embraces bold ’80s-inspired production while maintaining the raw honesty that’s long defined his songwriting.

Fans can catch Kelley performing his new music overseas when he takes the stage at The Tabernacle in London on March 5.

Of course, Kelley is no stranger to chart success. As one-third of the GRAMMY-winning trio Lady A, he has helped shape some of the most recognizable country hits of the past two decades. Beyond his work with the band, he’s also penned songs recorded by artists including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Brett Young.

–Jerry Holthouse

