LISTEN: NEEDTOBREATHE And Anne Wilson Release “Past The Gates”

NEEDTOBREATHE and Anne Wilson have teamed up for a new song that brings together two powerful voices from the worlds of rock, Country and faith-based music.

The GRAMMY-nominated rock band has released “Past The Gates” featuring Anne Wilson, (listen above) the latest preview of their upcoming deluxe album, The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain.

The expanded album arrives November 19 via MCA and builds on NEEDTOBREATHE’s acclaimed album The Long Surrender, produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Dave Cobb, whose credits include Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

“I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE for years, so it’s truly an honor to be part of this special song and their new record,” says Wilson. “I’m incredibly grateful they asked me to join them, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!!!”

NEEDTOBREATHE’s Josh Lovelace says the collaboration was a natural fit.

“It’s always been fun for us to collaborate with other artists and friends,” Lovelace says. “This song gave us a great opportunity to work with Anne, who we’d known about for years but had never met. We love how the song turned out.”

The deluxe project expands the story begun on The Long Surrender, adding six new songs and a collection of guest artists, including Wilson, Jonah Kagen, Evan Honer, Conner Smith, Bre Kennedy and The Jack Wharff Band.

The album explores themes of surrender, redemption, hope and what happens when letting go creates room for something new.

The Long Surrender And The Fellow Passengers Of Pain Tracklist

The Long Surrender Say It Now Highlands Sing To Me Savannah Where You Call Home Strangeness Of It All Take Me Dancing The Door Growing Slow Momma Loves Me Take The Blame Spread The Ashes Last Drink (feat. The Jack Wharff Band) Can’t Apologize (feat. Jonah Kagen) Past The Gates (feat. Anne Wilson) Never Gonna Deserve Ya (feat. Evan Honer) Free Fall (feat. Conner Smith) Sparrow (feat. Bre Kennedy)

Since emerging more than two decades ago, NEEDTOBREATHE has built a devoted Nashville following with its blend of rock, Americana, soul and gospel, while earning multiple GRAMMY nominations, billions of streams and a reputation for powerful live performances.