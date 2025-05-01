Virgin Music Group Partners With Trisha Yearwood

Virgin Music Group announced today that they have partnered with superstar Trisha Yearwood and her label Gwendolyn Records for new music and her more recent catalog.

The deal also brings Yearwood home to the UMG family with Music Corporation of America (MCA), the Nashville-based label she called home from 1990 through 2006, and who will continue to work her catalog from this extraordinary era.

The new and exciting independent chapter in Yearwood’s legendary career officially kicks off today with the pre-order and pre-save campaign for THE MIRROR, her first album of songs fully co-written and co-produced by the GRAMMY® winner and Georgia native. Tomorrow, “The Wall Or The Way Over,” and “Bringing The Angels” will be released as a preview of what’s to come from the full album which is set for release everywhere on July 18, 2025.

“I’m honored to join forces with Virgin Music Group as I embark on this exciting new chapter. Bringing my Gwendolyn label into the MCA/Universal family truly feels like coming home. I can’t wait to share my new album, The Mirror. Creating this music has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Trisha Yearwood.

“Trisha Yearwood is one of the most talented and enduring artists in the world,” said Jacqueline Saturn, President, Virgin Music Group North America, and EVP of Global Artist Relations. “We are so proud to have her and her Gwendolyn Records catalog on our roster and are looking forward to her legions of fans hearing this incredible new music.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Trisha Yearwood back to the family, coming full circle as we celebrate and amplify her iconic MCA catalog. In partnering her Gwendolyn Records label with Virgin Music Group, Trisha enters an exciting independent chapter – one where she retains creative and commercial control, supported by a world-class global team. We are so happy for her,” said Mike Harris, President and CEO of Music Corporation of America (MCA).

“Trisha is one of the beloved artists in Nashville,” said Jen Bontusa, Virgin’s Senior Vice President of Label Management based in Nashville. “It’s been amazing working with her and her team so far and we’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Yearwood also recently received three new RIAA certifications. The most played song by a female artist in the history of Billboard’s monitored era, “She’s In Love With A Boy” was certified Double Platinum, while “Walkaway Joe” and “XXX’s And OOO’s (An American Girl)” were certified Gold.

To support the new music Yearwood is embarking on her first headlining tour in six years. The spring run launched April 30th in Austin, TX.

