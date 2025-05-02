Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Set For Nashville Debut

Australia’s breakout rockers Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are set to make their Nashville debut in spectacular fashion—opening for none other than Pearl Jam at Bridgestone Arena as part of the legendary band’s Dark Matter tour.

The four-piece—Anna Ryan (they/she, vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (she/her, guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her, bass), and Neve van Boxsel (she/her, drums)—have been making serious waves across the globe, and their high-energy sets and fearless attitude are a perfect match for the arena stage. They’ll be joining Pearl Jam on six U.S. dates, including Nashville, Raleigh, and Pittsburgh, following a stadium run with the band last year in Australia. That tour included a surprise onstage shoutout from Eddie Vedder himself, who praised the group after their ARIA win: “We are very honored that you will say, ‘I saw them on the same stage as Pearl Jam.’”

Their Bridgestone appearance comes just days after the release of their new single, “Balcony” (listen above) —a bold, shimmering indie-rock track that marks a confident new chapter for the band. Recorded at The Grove Studios in New South Wales with London-based producer Marks, “Balcony” layers their gritty, guitar-driven DNA with widescreen ambition and introspective polish. Engineered by three-time GRAMMY winner Oli Jacobs (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, beabadoobee) and mastered by Ruairi O’Flaherty (Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey), the track captures the group’s evolution without losing their punky bite.

“‘Balcony’ is the start of something new for us,” the band shared. “We’ve been huge fans of Marks for so long. Working with her was a dream—she’s stupidly hardworking and made us feel constantly inspired, even after five straight weeks in the studio. God bless Miss Marks.”

Since first turning heads with their 2022 EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band and its triple j Hottest 100 hit “Girl Sports,” Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have been on a tear. Their 2023 debut album I Love You debuted at #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and they’ve opened for acts like Foo Fighters while earning accolades from Teen Vogue, The Guardian, and triple j. Their 2024 deluxe album I Love You Too featured powerful collaborations with Softcult and The Linda Lindas, cementing their spot among Gen Z’s most vital voices in rock.

Catch them live as they open for Pearl Jam at Bridgestone Arena on May 6th and 8th, (GET TICKETS HERE) and don’t sleep on “Balcony”— out now on all streaming platforms.

