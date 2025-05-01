Special Performances Announced For 60th Anniversary ACM Awards

Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), revealed the latest lineup of superstar performances and exclusive collaborations set to take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including some of Country Music’s biggest legends joining forces for a special Songs of the Decades performance to celebrate the 60th anniversary. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Special Performances:

The celebration of 60 years of the ACM Awards will feature 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Sugarland.

The milestone show will also feature powerhouse duets, including a collaborative performance between Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts; a standout performance from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey; and Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with Cody Johnson.

2024 ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Megan Moroney, will also join this year’s star-packed show featuring previously announced performances by Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert, as well as New Artist of the Year winners Ella Langley and Zach Top.

