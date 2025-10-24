Vincent Mason Announces 2025 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Rising country star Vincent Mason is hitting the road in 2025 as the headliner of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Vincent Mason – There I Go. The nationwide run kicks off in January in Kansas City and will make stops in major cities including Dallas, Nashville, New York City, and Boston. Look for Mason at Brooklyn Bowl here in Nashville on 2/12.

The tour comes in support of his debut album, There I Go, due out November 7 via Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup.

Alongside the tour announcement, Mason dropped a brand-new track, “Little Miss,” (listen above) a fan favorite he co-wrote with Chase McDaniel, Ryan Beaver, and Jared Keim. The song captures the magic of instant attraction with vivid, cinematic lyrics and Mason’s signature soulful delivery. [Listen to “Little Miss” here.]

This week also marked a major milestone for Mason, who made his television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing his breakout single “Hell Is A Dance Floor” and chatting about his upcoming album and busy tour schedule. Watch the performance here.

The announcement caps off a breakout year for the 24-year-old Georgia native, who’s quickly emerging as one of country music’s most promising new voices. Blending Southern grit with honest, introspective songwriting, Mason has already racked up over 360 million streams across platforms — and with There I Go, he’s ready to take his career to the next level.

