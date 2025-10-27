Belmont Named One Of 2025 Top Music Business Schools

Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business has once again been named among Billboard’s “2025 Top Music Business Schools,” earning national recognition for its innovative approach to entertainment education. Located in the heart of Nashville’s historic Music Row, Belmont remains the only music business program in the world embedded directly within one of the most influential music communities on earth.

The accolade reinforces Belmont’s standing as the only music business program in the U.S. offering an AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Business Administration degree — the gold standard of business education. Graduates of the program continue to see remarkable success, with a 98% career outcomes rate for the Class of 2024, landing positions across all facets of the entertainment industry.

The honor comes on the heels of a major milestone for the University — the opening of phase one of Belmont’s Music Row expansion, unveiled in August 2025. The renovation of the historic Buddy Lee Attractions/Capitol Records building at 38 Music Square East adds 17,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space, including songwriting rooms, live sound classrooms, listening areas and student lounges. When combined with the University’s other Music Row properties — including the iconic Quonset Hut and Columbia Studio A — Belmont now occupies more than 37,000 square feet at the heart of America’s music industry.

The expansion is supported by a $58 million lead gift from Mike Curb and the Mike Curb Foundation, with phase two already underway to further expand the University’s Music Row footprint and integrate even more elements of the entertainment business.

Among the program’s latest innovations is Dolly U, launched in partnership with Dolly Parton, her CTK management team, and the creative force behind Dolly: A True Original Musical. The initiative features new academic courses and fellowships designed to explore the business and artistry behind one of America’s most iconic performers. The flagship course, Dolly Parton: Icon & Influence, offered students a deep dive into her legendary career, highlighted by a surprise guest appearance from Lainey Wilson.

Belmont’s alumni network continues to shape the future of the music industry. Hillary Lindsey and Ashley Gorley were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024 and 2025, respectively. John Zarling, co-founder of Results Global, leads marketing for major artists including Dolly Parton and Trisha Yearwood, while Blair Miller, founder of Chaos Creators, was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for her work in entertainment marketing. Performing alumni include Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Tyler Hubbard, Judah & the Lion, Dasha, and Ian Munsick, among others.

Belmont’s curriculum also extends beyond Nashville through Belmont USA programs in Los Angeles and New York City, offering semester-long immersive experiences that place students directly in major entertainment hubs. This spring, Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to Belmont songwriting students, sharing unreleased material, listening to student performances, and even joining an impromptu jam session — a testament to the program’s deep industry integration.

With daily connections to Music Row through internships, guest speakers, live sessions, and faculty who remain active professionals in the field, Belmont University continues to blur the lines between classroom and career — preparing the next generation of music industry leaders right where the music never stops.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!