Billy Currington Returns To His Roots With New Album

Multi-platinum country hitmaker Billy Currington is back with his long-awaited seventh studio album, King Of The World, out today via MCA Nashville. Produced by longtime collaborator Carson Chamberlain, the 10-track collection marks a return to Currington’s signature sound — a blend of laid-back grooves, relatable storytelling, and pure country charm.

King Of The World reunites Currington with Chamberlain, who produced his first five albums, reigniting the creative chemistry that helped define some of Currington’s biggest hits. The project features songs penned by an all-star lineup of Nashville songwriters, including Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick, Paul Overstreet, Ben Hayslip, Troy Jones, and Brent Cobb, among others. Currington also co-wrote several tracks, showcasing the artistry and heart that have made him a country mainstay.

The tracklist offers a mix of feel-good anthems and heartfelt reflections, highlighted by “Old School,” “Bourbon Sunset,” and the title track, “King Of The World.”

Currington has over 8 billion global streams and 12 No. 1 singles, including fan favorites like “People Are Crazy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” and “Do I Make You Wanna.” Listen to “Southern Star” from the album above.

King Of The World Tracklist:

King Of The World (Troy Jones)

Run For My Whiskey (Thomas Archer, Corey Crowder, Ben Hayslip)

Old School (Billy Currington, Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon)

Burnin’ The Midnight Gasoline (Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick, Jeff Hyde)

One Thing I Ain’t Been (Johnny Clawson, Chase McDaniel, Steve Moakler)

Georgia in Alabama (Paul Overstreet, Shane Stevens)

Anchor Man (Scotty Emerick, Paul Overstreet)

Bourbon Sunset (Billy Currington, Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick)

Southern Star (Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

Solid Gold (Miles Miller)