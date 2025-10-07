Vince Gill Signs Lifetime Record Deal with MCA

Country music icon Vince Gill has signed a lifetime record deal with MCA Records, solidifying one of the longest and most successful partnerships in modern country music history. The unprecedented agreement ensures that the Grammy-winning legend will continue releasing new music through MCA for years to come, marking a new chapter in his extraordinary career.

As part of the deal, Gill will release a new EP every month for the next year, giving fans a steady stream of original songs and reimagined favorites. The series, titled 50 Years From Home, celebrates his half-century journey in music and will feature both brand-new recordings and handpicked classics tied together by unique themes.

The first installment, 50 Years From Home: I Gave You Everything I Had, arrives October 17, and includes the newly 2x Platinum-certified classic, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

“Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades,” said Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA. “This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

Gill shared his excitement about the announcement, saying, “I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years. I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA, we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music. It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years, and I’m grateful for it.”

His longtime manager Larry Fitzgerald added, “MCA Records has been Vince’s home since early in his career, and now he knows their partnership will endure into the future. Vince’s fans wanting his music won’t have to look any further than MCA to find it. My relationship with Vince began 41 years ago, and I’m thrilled to stand with him at this important moment.”

The numbers tell the story of Gill’s impact: 1.7 billion global streams, 19.4 million domestic album sales, and 28.5 million total RIAA certified units, including 24 million in album certifications and 3.5 million in singles. His catalog boasts 2 Gold albums, 5 Platinum albums, 6 Multi-Platinum albums, 3 Gold singles, and 1 Multi-Platinum single, cementing his place among country’s all-time greats.

Across his illustrious career, Gill has collected a staggering 22 Grammy Awards, 18 CMA Awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He became a Grand Ole Opry member in 1991, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and was honored with the BMI Icon Award in 2014.

