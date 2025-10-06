Brantley Gilbert Signs with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville has officially announced the signing of multi-platinum country powerhouse Brantley Gilbert, marking an exciting new chapter for the Georgia native. The news comes as Gilbert continues his high-octane Tattoos Tour, which is electrifying audiences across North America and runs through February 2026.

The partnership—led by Jon Loba, BMG Americas President of Frontline Records—was celebrated on stage at Gilbert’s recent sold-out Nashville show at FirstBank Amphitheater, where the BBR/BMG team surprised the hitmaker with the announcement.

“I’m fired up to kick off this next chapter with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville,” shared Gilbert. “They support their artists in ways that really move the needle, and it means a lot that they believe in what we’re building and want to be a part of it. We’ve got some big things on the horizon, and I’m looking forward to having this crew in my corner as we take it to the next level.”

Jon Loba added, “I’ll never forget years ago when JoJamie Hahr came into my office on fire about an independent artist named Brantley Gilbert. From my first listen, it was easy to hear what she was so excited about. He proved her right, exploding into the mainstream of country music. He continues to be one of the most exceptional writers of today with the live show to match. We saw the rabid connection he’s built with his audience again Friday night at FirstBank Amphitheater. JoJamie and I dreamed of one day working again with Brantley. Luckily for us and BMG, dreams come true!”

With over 8.3 billion career streams, Gilbert’s career is marked by an unrelenting passion for his craft and a deep connection with his fans. He has achieved seven No. 1 singles and multiple multi-platinum hits, including the RIAA 7x Platinum “Bottoms Up,” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide,” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” 2x Platinum “One Hell of an Amen,” and Platinum “What Happens In a Small Town.”

In addition to his own chart-topping success, Gilbert is also a celebrated songwriter behind two of Jason Aldean’sbiggest anthems—“Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party”—both of which became career-defining hits for the ACM Artist of the Decade and Gilbert’s now-labelmate.

Often hailed as a trailblazer of country’s rock-and-rap fusion, Gilbert helped pave the way for today’s modern sound with his signature blend of gritty storytelling, heartland honesty, and rebellious energy. Since his debut in 2009, the ACM, CMA, and AMA award-winning artist has built a career rooted in authenticity, faith, and the working-class spirit that continues to resonate deeply with fans across the globe.

As Gilbert continues his Tattoos Tour, the partnership with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville signals a bold new era for one of country’s most dynamic performers. With new music and major projects on the horizon, fans can expect Gilbert to keep pushing boundaries—and turning the volume all the way up.

