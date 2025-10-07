A.J. Croce Brings “Heart Of The Eternal” To The Ryman This Sunday

This Sunday, A.J. Croce returns to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for what promises to be an unforgettable night of piano-driven soul, rock, and storytelling. Touring in support of his critically acclaimed new album Heart of the Eternal, Croce’s show will showcase his rare ability to fuse the past and present—melding timeless songwriting and masterful musicianship.

Heart of the Eternal has already made waves on the charts, debuting in the Top 20 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart and the Top 40 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart. The album drifts between fuzzed-out riffs, Latin-infused jazz-pop, and classic Americana storytelling, featuring an ensemble of world-class studio musicians whose résumés include work with Dr. John, Van Morrison, and other musical greats.

Thematically, Heart of the Eternal doesn’t shy away from the big questions—mortality, love, and loss—and it does so with Croce’s trademark honesty and warmth. Songs like “Reunion,” co-written with John Oates, reflect on connection beyond time and space, while “The Finest Line,” a gorgeous duet with country star Margo Price, explores the spirit’s destiny after death through a countrypolitan lens.

For Croce, the album is also a meditation on legacy. The son of the late Jim Croce, A.J. has long walked the line between honoring his father’s memory and carving out his own artistic identity. In making this record, he found kinship with fellow second-generation artist Shooter Jennings, who co-produced the album. Both men share a deep understanding of what it means to carry forward a family’s musical torch while forging a unique path.

Croce’s story is as remarkable as his sound. After losing his father at just two years old, he also faced the unimaginable challenge of losing his sight between the ages of four and ten. During those years, the piano became his salvation. Inspired by Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and other blind virtuosos, he developed a touch and tone all his own. By 18, he was touring with B.B. King, and over the years, he’s collaborated with legends including Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, Allen Toussaint, Ry Cooder, and Béla Fleck.

“Music has given me everything,” Croce reflects. “It’s taught me patience and compassion and empathy; it was my refuge and my religion when I lost my sight as a kid. When I look back at the music that’s inspired me the most—Little Richard, Otis Redding, Hank Williams, Fiona Apple—it’s all music with depth and soul. Anything that makes me feel is meaningful to me, and I hope that everyone can find that same connection with these songs.”

🎟️ A.J. Croce at the Ryman Auditorium

📅 Sunday, October 12

