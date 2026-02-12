VIDEO PREMIERE: Whey Jennings Celebrates Love and Fatherhood with “What Lovin’ You Does”

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is sharing one of his most personal and powerful releases to date with the debut of his new music video for “What Lovin’ You Does,” the latest track from his forthcoming album Baptized By Fire, due out March 27 via Dirt Rock Empire.

The feel-good love song arrives at a milestone moment in Jennings’ life. As he and his wife Taryn prepare to welcome their baby girl, Jessi Rae Jennings, due February 22, the video captures the joy, gratitude and deep devotion that inspired the track.

“God has blessed us with a beautiful family, which is still growing,” Jennings shared. “Taryn and I are so excited to welcome yet another baby girl — Jessi Rae Jennings — into the world on February 22! I dedicate this song to my beautiful wife, cause we both know first hand what lovin’ you does. I love you baby, and I’m so proud of you!”

Written by Dustin Spears, “What Lovin’ You Does” is the fifth release from Baptized By Fire, a 12-track collection. More than just a new album, Baptized By Fire is a deeply autobiographical journey. Jennings chronicles his life as a traveling troubadour, devoted father and man of faith — a man who overcame drug and alcohol addiction after a life-changing turning point during the 2020 pandemic. The record blends personal testimony with hard-earned wisdom, rooted in traditional country storytelling.

The album features collaborations with acclaimed writers including Jim “Moose” Brown (Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jimmy Buffett), Tyler Booth (Josh Turner) and a third duet with The Voice breakout Karen Waldrup. Production comes courtesy of Gary Carter (Kenny Chesney, Marty Stuart, Alan Jackson), with sessions recorded at Danny Parks’ Long Hollow Studio and Carter’s GC studio. Contributions from elite Nashville musicians — including Grand Ole Opry band member Danny Parks, ACM-winning keyboardist Mike Rojas and fiddler Deanie Richardson — round out the project’s rich, authentic sound.

Born into one of country music’s most legendary families, Jennings carries the iconic Jennings name while carving out his own lane. With a booming baritone and a dedication to traditional country roots, he honors the outlaw spirit pioneered by his grandfather Waylon Jennings and grandmother Jessi Colter — while telling stories that are distinctly his own.

–Jerry Holthouse

