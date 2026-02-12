Riley Green Celebrates Two Number Ones

BMI hosted a celebration in its Nashville headquarters lobby yesterday (Feb. 11) honoring Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment artist Riley Green for the chart-topping success of his recent back-to-back No. One hits, “Worst Way” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Both songs are among five standout tracks Green solely wrote for his latest album, Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe). The triple-Platinum smash “Worst Way” marks Green’s sixth career No. One and places him in elite company, making him the first country artist since Taylor Swift to achieve back-to-back solo-written No. One singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The afternoon celebration was hosted by BMI’s Clay Bradley, as Green was presented with commemorative plaques from Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta joined NHRE executives Jimmy Harnen and Ryan Dokke in presenting Green with No. One plaques recognizing the success of both “Don’t Mind If I Do” and “Worst Way.” The team also surprised Green with a Gold certification plaque for his current single, “Change My Mind,” which is quickly climbing the country radio charts and stands as his fastest-rising track to date.

Adding to the milestone moment, it was also announced during the event that “Worst Way” has officially earned 3X-Platinum certification from the RIAA, further cementing Green’s continued rise as one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers.

–Jerry Holthouse

