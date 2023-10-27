VIDEO PREMIERE: Kim Brogli’s “What A Waste”

Rising star Kim Brogli is premiering the video for her powerful new single “What A Waste” today right here on Nashville.com. “What A Waste” is the second single from Brogli’s recently released EP The Fight. The middle Tennessee native wrote the song with hit songwriter James Dean Hicks.

“When we wrote this song, both James and I were discussing the hurt, scars, and pain associated with addiction. “What A Waste” is a reminder that it’s never too late to ask for help, no matter what circumstance you are in.” said Brogli.

The video portrays the struggles of addiction with a positive light at the end of the tunnel.

Growing up, Brogli’s mom sang in the church choir and she had the voice of an angel according the singer. “She had this angelic, soprano voice that could give the whole church goosebumps,” she recalls with warm admiration. She remembers learning to love music then and always had a passion for lyrics. She began writing poetry and fiction at an early age and loved creating stories even then that touched the heart. In the forth grade, Kim tried out for the school choir and didn’t make it. “I was a sensitive kid and have always been harder on myself than anyone else could ever be. So when I didn’t make the choir, I never sang again publicly. I just thought…I must be a terrible singer. It never dawned on me I was nervous and shy.”

We’re glad she over came that shyness and Nashville.com is looking forward to watching what comes next from this up-and-comer!

–Jerry Holthouse