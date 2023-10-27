L to R: Songwriter Dallas Wilson; Lainey Wilson; and songwriter Trannie Anderson. Photo by Steve Lowry

Lainey Wilson Celebrates #1 single

Jerry Holthouse October 27, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 3 Views

It was a creative spin on tailgating as ASCAP along with BMI hosted industry friends, creatives, and peers to celebrate Lainey Wilson’s #1 single, “Heart Like a Truck.” The party was held in the parking lot of Sony Music Publishing, a perfect spot for Wilson (ASCAP) and co-writers Trannie Anderson (BMI) and Dallas Wilson (BMI) to incorporate trucks into the celebration.

Produced by Jay Joyce, “Heart Like a Truck” was lauded by ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad, BMI Assistant Vice President, Creative Nashville Leslie Roberts, Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston, Riser House Senior Vice President, A&R and Publishing, Brandon Perdue, and President BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Jon Loba. Following presentations, Wilson and her co-writers – known collectively as The Heart Wranglers – performed the hit single as well as “Country’s Cool Again” while standing on the beds of three separate pickup trucks.

“Heart Like a Truck” is from Wilson’s BBR Music Group album Bell Bottom Country.

L to R: Riser House Senior Vice President, A & R and Publishing Brandon Perdue; ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad; Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston; songwriter Dallas Wilson; Lainey Wilson; songwriter Trannie Anderson; BMI Assistant Vice President, Creative Nashville, Leslie Roberts; and President BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Jon Loba. Photo by Steve Lowry

