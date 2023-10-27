Queen’s Spectacular Concert At Bridgestone Delivers Night to Remember

Last Wednesday night, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was transformed into a legendary rock extravaganza as Queen took the stage for a concert that will be etched in the memories of all who attended. In their latest tour stop, the iconic band proved that their legacy continues to shine brilliantly, especially as it marked Adam Lambert’s remarkable 10th year fronting this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame powerhouse.

As the crowd roared in anticipation, we were reminded that there are now only two original members left – the legendary Brian May on guitar and vocals and the incomparable Roger Taylor on drums and vocals. The absence of Freddie Mercury and John Deacon was felt deeply by fans, but Adam Lambert has seamlessly filled Mercury’s enormous shoes and brought his own unique flair to the stage. Lambert, much like the original lead singer Freddie Mercury, is not just a singer but a showman, exuding charisma and commanding the audience’s attention from the very first note.

The show was not just about the music; it was a visual feast. Taylor Swift has nothing on this still amazing band. The stage production was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a dazzling array of lights, pyrotechnics, and an ever-changing backdrop that kept the audience in awe throughout the evening. The concert showcased a stunning display of technology and creativity, taking the audience on a visual journey that perfectly complemented the music.

As always Brian May played “The Red Special,” a guitar made by his father. May’s connection to this iconic instrument is deeply sentimental, as he has used the Red Special almost exclusively, both in Queen’s albums and live performances, throughout the band’s entire career. His mastery of the instrument was a true testament to his legendary status, and the guitar’s distinctive sound added an extra layer of nostalgia to the performance.

Throughout the night, there were several touching tributes to the original lead singer, Freddie Mercury. His larger-than-life presence loomed over the concert, and his spirit was felt in every note and every gesture. Lambert paid his respects by giving a heartfelt rendition of some of Mercury’s most iconic songs, ensuring that the memory of the great Freddie Mercury lived on in the hearts of the fans.

Adam Lambert, a true rock star in his own right, not only paid homage to Queen’s legacy but also brought his own unique energy to the stage. His powerful vocals, flamboyant stage presence, and captivating charisma were reminiscent of Mercury’s glory days. It was evident that the band and its fans have embraced Lambert as an integral part of Queen’s continued journey.

Queen at Bridgestone Arena was a night to remember. The band, with Brian May, sporting a Nashville predators Jersey for the encore, and Roger Taylor as its steadfast pillars, continues to shine brilliantly. With Adam Lambert by their side, Queen has not just preserved its legacy; it has propelled it into new heights. The amazing stage production, the touching tributes to Freddie Mercury, and the multiple costume changes all added up to an unforgettable evening of rock and roll magic. Queen’s music is timeless, and this concert proved that their legacy will continue to rock on for generations to come.

–Jerry Holthouse

SET LIST

Act 1

Machines (Or ‘Back to Humans’) / Radio Ga Ga

Hammer to Fall

Another One Bites the Dust

Act 2

I’m in Love With My Car

Bicycle Race

Fat Bottomed Girls

I Want It All

Act 3

A Kind of Magic

Killer Queen

Don’t Stop Me Now

Somebody to Love

Love of My Life

’39

Act 4

Timpani Solo

Drum Solo

Under Pressure

Tie Your Mother Down

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Act 5

I Want to Break Free

You Take My Breath Away

Who Wants to Live Forever

Guitar Solo

Is This the World We Created…?

The Show Must Go On

Bohemian Rhapsody

Encore:

Ay‐Oh

We Will Rock You

Radio Ga Ga

(Reprise)

We Are the Champions