VIDEO PREMIERE: Dave Wilbert, “Live From America

Nashville.com is proud to exclusively premiere the official lyric video for Dave Wilbert’s latest single, “Live From America (It’s Saturday Night)”—a vibrant, 90s-inspired country rocker that celebrates small-town pride, weekend traditions, and the heart of rural America. (watch above)

Wilbert, a proud country traditionalist and independent artist, says the new single is all about capturing the feeling of familiarity and freedom that comes with a Saturday night in the heartland.

“This is one of those songs that just feels like home,” Wilbert tells Nashville.com. “When you hear it, you feel like you’ve known it forever and can sing right along. It’s my own little country anthem, straight from the places I grew up.”

The single, available everywhere digitally on Friday, April 25 via Willbilly Records, also serves as the title track for Wilbert’s forthcoming debut album, Live From America (It’s Saturday Night)—set for release on June 20.

Wilbert co-wrote several tracks on the 12-song project, alongside hit Nashville songwriters including Kerry Kurt Phillips (George Strait, Tim McGraw), Phil O’Donnell (Blake Shelton, Montgomery Gentry), Jason Matthews (Billy Currington, Trace Adkins), and the late Doug Supernaw, among others. The album was produced by Eddy Blount, Dave Wilbert, and Julian King, and recorded at Black River Studios and Ridge High Studios in Nashville.

The Indiana-born artist has been steadily carving out a spot on country radio since 2020, staying true to his roots with an unapologetically traditional sound. His 2024 single “Take It Outside” topped the CDX Radio Charts for four consecutive weeks, while 2023’s “Tractors and Trucks” became one of the most-played songs by an independent artist at country radio.

“If you’ve ever been to a bonfire, a tailgate, or a backyard barbecue, this song will take you right back,” Wilbert says. “I’ve always been inspired by artists like George Strait, Tom Petty, John Mellencamp, Alabama—and especially Merle Haggard. I think fans of those legends will find something to love on this record.”

