ACM Awards Announce 2025 Performers

Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) revealed the latest additions to the superstar performance lineup set to take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards Presented by Carnival Cruise Line, including three former ACM Entertainer of the Year winners and three 2025 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The show will be expanded to two and a half hours and celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature performances by the genre’s most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including:

  • Alan Jackson (21)
  • Brooks & Dunn (33)
  • Chris Stapleton (20)
  • Clint Black (7)
  • Cody Johnson
  • Kelsea Ballerini (2)
  • LeAnn Rimes (4) 
  • Miranda Lambert (38) 
  • Rascal Flatts (13)
  • Wynonna Judd (10)

**ACM Award count for each artist included in parentheses above 

 

As previously announced, the lineup of performances will also feature Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show.

