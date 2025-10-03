VIDEO PREMIERE: Adam Warner Releases Country Anthem “Get Down”

Nashville.com is excited to premiere the brand-new video from Nashville-based independent artist Adam Warner, the proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran turned country breakout star who continues to prove that he’s here to stay.

With his country drawl, laid-back charisma, and small-town roots, Warner has built a loyal following the old-fashioned way—by putting in the work, writing songs that resonate, and pouring everything he has into the stage. His music reflects a simple philosophy: have a good time, stay true to yourself, and never forget where you came from.

That spirit is front and center in his latest single and video, “Get Down,” (watch above) which Warner calls “your new hype song for 2025.” With a grin, he adds: “If you’re ready to crack open a cold one, crank the speakers up, and get the party started, then you’re ready to get down!”

Warner’s gratitude runs deep, both for his fans and for the faith that fuels his journey. “I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all his many blessings. He’s who has made this possible, and I will never forget this,” Warner shares.

Over the years, Warner has earned his place in the country music community, sharing the stage with legends like Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins, Midland, and Rhonda Vincent, and even performing at the Grand Ole Opry House. His resume includes fan-favorite singles such as “4 Square Miles” (a #1 on The Country Network’s Video Countdown), the military tribute “Semper Fi” featuring Trace Adkins (Independent Country Music Song of the Year), and the rowdy “Welcome to the South,” which became a game-day anthem at Tennessee Titans home games.

After releasing four albums, one EP, and earning accolades for his 2022 project What We’re Known For, Warner continued to build momentum with heartfelt tributes like “First Face” and milestone performances at CMA Fest and Country Thunder. His most recent full-length album, Where I’m Coming From (2025), showcases his range with patriotic anthems (“The People”), storytelling ballads (“Most of This Town”), and innovative collaborations like “Do Country” featuring Nate Kenyon and a mandolin remix with bluegrass prodigy Wyatt Ellis.

Fresh off a fiery performance at Summerfest, Warner’s tour calendar keeps growing. Fans can catch him this fall at The Hoofbeat Festival, the legendary Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, GA, and on October 11 in his hometown of Lawrenceville, IL, at the 600 Block of 12th Street.

But for now, Warner is inviting fans everywhere to turn up the volume and celebrate with his latest single. With “Get Down,” the Marine-turned-country artist once again shows that he’s not just making music—he’s building a soundtrack for good times and lasting memories.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!