Lainey Wilson Rocks Sold-Out Bridgestone Arena

It’s Lainey Wilson’s world, and country music is just living in it. On the heels of being named host of the 59th Annual CMA Awards, the reigning queen of country delivered a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night as part of her globe-spanning Whirlwind World Tour.

Wilson will be back at Bridgestone on November 19, this time to host the CMA Awards where she leads all nominees with six nods: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Single of the Year (“4x4xU”), Song of the Year (“4x4xU”), and Music Video of the Year (“Somewhere Over Laredo”).

The milestone-packed week doesn’t stop there. Wilson was just named to the 2025 TIME100 Next list, is featured as the cover star of Southern Living’s November issue, and today dropped a brand-new version of the holiday classic “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” with none other than Bing Crosby.

Wilson will continue her Whirlwind World Tour with another marquee stop next Friday, October 10 at Madison Square Garden, before heading to Australia and New Zealand for an extensive 2025 run.

This summer, Wilson also released the deluxe edition of her award-winning album Whirlwind via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Alongside the original 14 songs, the expanded project features five new tracks: “Bell Bottoms Up,” “King Ranch, King George, King James,” “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day,” “Peace, Love, and Cowboys,” and the fan-favorite “Somewhere Over Laredo,” currently climbing inside the Top 10 at country radio. Critics and fans alike have praised the track, with Billboard calling it “one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date.”

Wilson’s momentum continues to build. Earlier this year, she swept the 60th ACM Awards with four wins, including Entertainer of the Year for the second consecutive time. She also scored major moments with last year’s Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show and a pair of wins at the 58th CMA Awards, where she first co-hosted alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan.

Wilson has notched eight No. 1 hits, including “4x4xU,” “Wildflowers And Wild Horses,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and the 2x Platinum smash “Heart Like A Truck.” She’s also known for her chart-topping collaborations with Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”), and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). Most recently, she contributed the powerful “Out of Oklahoma” to the Twisters movie soundtrack.

