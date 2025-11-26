A Music City Miracle: Donations Pour In After Tracy Lawrence Loses 650 Turkeys

Nashville rallied in a big way this morning after Country icon and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence faced a major setback during his 20th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry at the Nashville Fairgrounds. What began as a routine morning of prep took an unexpected turn when organizers discovered a broken refrigerated truck had spoiled 650 stored turkeys—a significant portion of the 3,600 originally allocated to feed families in need.

Rather than calling it quits, Lawrence took to social media, local outlets, and fellow artists, asking for help to meet the goal of feeding 36,000 people across Middle Tennessee. Within hours, Nashville answered. Artists and community members delivered a flood of donations—more than 2,400 turkeys—bringing this year’s total to 5,350 cooked and frozen turkeys, now equating to over 50,000 meals provided. A true Music City miracle.

The outpouring of support came from all directions. Jamey Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Charles Esten, Dustin Lynch, Meghan Patrick, John Crist, Rodney Atkins, Clint Black, Rhett Akins, Frank Ray, and more showed up to help. Wetmore arrived with more than 100 turkeys, while Patrick donated and encouraged her fans online to pitch in. Donations are still being accepted on behalf of the Nashville Rescue Mission.

This evening, fans can continue to support Mission:Possible during Lawrence’s benefit concert at Category 10, featuring performances by Tracy Lawrence, Gretchen Wilson, Eric Paslay, Chris Cagle, and Halfway to Hazard. The night will also host a canned food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank, where fans can enter a raffle for a signed guitarwith every five cans donated. Signatures include Lawrence, Vince Gill, Priscilla Block, Warren Zeiders, Zach Top, Charles Esten, and more. Last year’s benefit raised $250,000, marking three consecutive years hitting that milestone.

Since its inception, Mission:Possible has fried over 15,000 turkeys, supplied more than 135,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $1 million to Nashville Rescue Mission, and raised over $2.5 million to expand support for communities in need. Today’s miracle only reaffirms what Lawrence and Music City already know: when Nashville comes together, anything is possible.

Tracy Lawrence is truly a Music City Hero!

