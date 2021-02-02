Up And Coming Duo Presley & Taylor Sign With Marathon Talent

Marathon Talent Agency has signed breakout sister duo Presley & Taylor, it was announced today by company CEO Peter Strickland.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Presley & Taylor to the Marathon Talent family,” said Strickland. “Their amazing harmonies and ability to pick and write relevant songs have established a solid foundation for their careers. I look forward to furthering those successes in the years to come.”

Presley & Taylor are the flagship artists signed to James Stroud’s new White Mustang Records which is distributed by CMG via The Orchard. Stroud is also producing the duo, whose “Everybody Sees It” single has already surpassed 500,000 streams. Celebrated music critic Robert K. Oermann wrote in his MusicRow Magazine review of the single: “These two sisters exude confidence and elan on this goose-bumpy, close-harmony performance. A steady, throbbing beat and tasty guitar licks underscore the silky vocals.”

“We are beyond thrilled to have Peter join our team to help guide us through this next chapter of our career,” said Presley & Taylor in a joint statement. “We could not have asked for a better person to help us achieve all of our goals, and we are looking forward to seeing what God has in store for us.”

Marathon Talent Agency is a full-service artist management and development company focusing on multi-genre talent ranging from country to pop to comedy. Leading the dynamic new agency after a storied career in the music business, Peter Strickland has directed successful campaigns for Blake Shelton, Big & Rich, Faith Hill, Brett Eldredge, Hunter Hayes and more as Chief Marketing Officer for Warner Music Nashville. Not only did he create and grow the label’s comedy offerings into a profit center while elevating the careers of Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Larry The Cable Guy and others, he also shepherded Jimmy Fallon’s Grammy winning comedy album Blow Your Pants off.