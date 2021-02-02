CMA And Friends Give Back

The Country Music Association assisted representatives of Phoenix-based nonprofit Musically Fed and Rhino Staging Saturday, Jan. 30 for a food distribution event at Clair Global in Nashville. Fifty vehicles participated, each receiving six full meals that included fresh vegetables, a ham and other non-perishables.

Musically Fed is organizing additional food drive-thrus in Nashville to be held Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27. Individuals in the live entertainment/music industry wishing to register should contact info@musicallyfed.org or call 480-951-1882.

Musically Fed typically works with artists, promoters, management and venues to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. In response to the health crisis, Musically Fed stepped up to the plate when it saw its own industry in need of assistance. Mobilizing in cities heavily populated with music professionals, Musically Fed has and will continue to host drive-thru events where cars will be able to receive food supplies. To learn more, visit MusicallyFed.org.

Saturday’s food drive-thru follows CMA’s recent announcement outlining funds to five nonprofit partners, which includes Musically Fed. This support, along with previous nonprofit investments, is funded through CMA’s $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment that started in early 2020.