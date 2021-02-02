Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / CMA And Friends Give Back
(L-R): Sarah Trahern (CMA Chief Executive Officer), Tiffany Kerns (CMA Vice President of Community Outreach and Executive Director of the CMA Foundation), Chad Schultz (Warner Music Nashville Vice President of Radio and Streaming, Marketing) and Maria Brunner (Musically Fed Founder/Director) gather Saturday, Jan. 30 at the food drive in Nashville organized by Musically Fed. Photo by Caitlin Harris

CMA And Friends Give Back

Jerry Holthouse 17 mins ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 5 Views

The Country Music Association assisted representatives of Phoenix-based nonprofit Musically Fed and Rhino Staging Saturday, Jan. 30 for a food distribution event at Clair Global in Nashville. Fifty vehicles participated, each receiving six full meals that included fresh vegetables, a ham and other non-perishables.

Musically Fed is organizing additional food drive-thrus in Nashville to be held Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27. Individuals in the live entertainment/music industry wishing to register should contact info@musicallyfed.org or call 480-951-1882.

Musically Fed typically works with artists, promoters, management and venues to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. In response to the health crisis, Musically Fed stepped up to the plate when it saw its own industry in need of assistance. Mobilizing in cities heavily populated with music professionals, Musically Fed has and will continue to host drive-thru events where cars will be able to receive food supplies. To learn more, visit MusicallyFed.org.

Saturday’s food drive-thru follows CMA’s recent announcement outlining funds to five nonprofit partners, which includes Musically Fed. This support, along with previous nonprofit investments, is funded through CMA’s $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment that started in early 2020.

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Chris Young, MTSU Celebrate Grand Opening Of ‘Chris Young Cafe’

Multi-platinum entertainer and former Middle Tennessee State University student Chris Young returned to his hometown …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!
© Copyright 2003-2021
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.