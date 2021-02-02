LISTEN: Olivia Ooms Releases “Hideaway”

Rising songstress Olivia Ooms just released her new single, “Hideaway,” a powerful song about letting go. Penned by Ooms and Gabby Neeley, the single was inspired by a desire to surrender control and trust the process. Listen above.

“It’s about me finally understanding that there are things in life that I can’t control. Whatever is meant to be in my life is going to happen, and everything is going to work out” said Ooms.

The single is also featured on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist.

At only 18-years-old, the vibrant singer-songwriter has impressed the likes of GRAMMY®-nominated artists including Jamie O’Neal, who produced and provided harmonies on “Hideaway.” The ACM Award winner previously produced and also co-wrote Ooms’ single, “California Country,” described by Billboard as “infectious.”

The Huntington Beach, Calif. native has opened for numerous popular acts such as Lady A and Old Dominion as well as country music icon Tanya Tucker. In 2019, Ooms was invited to perform on the Spotlight Stage during CMA Fest and also made her debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium.