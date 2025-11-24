Tyler Reese Tritt Releases Debut EP Wild at Heart

Rising star Tyler Reese Tritt is stepping confidently into her own spotlight with the release of her debut EP, Wild at Heart, now available on all major streaming platforms. The five-song collection captures Tritt’s growing voice in country music, pairing Southern edge with emotional storytelling and standout vocals.

Produced by Matt McClure (with the exception of the opening ballad “You Lost Me”), the new project marks a defining chapter for the Georgia-born singer-songwriter. Tritt first caught listeners’ attention at just 14 with a duet alongside her father, country icon Travis Tritt, on “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough.” Since then, she has continued to build her own artistic identity with past singles like “Porch Light” and “Texas Hold Him,” and has shared stages with artists including Sheryl Crow and Runaway June.

At the center of the EP is “Smoke,” an intimate, slow-burn track written by Nicole Witt, Lee Brice, and Joe Leathers. “‘Smoke’ is one of those songs that lingers with you,” Tritt says. “It captures the moment when love fades into something you can’t quite hold onto anymore – like trying to grab smoke with your hands.”

Wild at Heart also features previously released fan favorites, including the moody, Southern-tinged “Blood Money,” the nostalgic “Another High,” and the heartbreak-driven “Wasted Drinking.” Together, the songs showcase Tritt’s range and reveal a songwriter leaning into honesty and grit as she defines her own path.

Wild at Heart – Track List

You Lost Me

Blood Money

Another High

Wasted Drinking

Smoke

