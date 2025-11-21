Lucinda Williams Unveils Powerful New Single

Legendary singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is raising her voice once again with the release of the stirring new track “We’ve Come Too Far to Turn Around,” featuring the unmistakable piano and harmony of fellow multi-Grammy winner Norah Jones. The song previews Williams’ upcoming album, World’s Gone Wrong, due out January 23.

Williams’ newest work arrives as both a call to consciousness and a testament to perseverance. “We’ve Come Too Far to Turn Around” stands as a soulful, defiant anthem built on resilience, moral clarity, and spiritual conviction. The narrator refuses to bend to hatred or division, instead pushing forward with strength and grace. Jones’ soaring vocals entwine seamlessly with Williams’, creating a gripping, emotional climax for the album.

A music video accompanying the track is now available, highlighting its meditative yet urgent message.

World’s Gone Wrong captures Williams at her boldest and most raw. Across nine original songs, she confronts the turbulence of modern life with poetic fire, demanding not just reflection—but action. The album also features a striking cover of Bob Marley’s “So Much Trouble in the World,” transformed into a powerful duet with the iconic Mavis Staples.

Williams has never been one to shy away from truth, and her latest project proves she remains one of the most fearless, influential voices in American music. On World’s Gone Wrong, she finds beauty in the broken, strength in the struggle, and hope in the heart of chaos.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!