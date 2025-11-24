Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country Return to Nashville for Two Holiday Shows

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will bring their live show back to Nashville for a two-night holiday run at Brooklyn Bowl on December 5 and 6. The shows come as the band tours behind their latest album, Horizons, released August 22 on Retrace Music.

Led by guitarist, singer, and songwriter Daniel Donato, the group blends country, rock, bluegrass, funk and improvisational elements, a sound that they regularly expand on stage. Horizons features 15 tracks written and road-tested before they were recorded, shaping the album’s arrangements through repeated live performance.

The album follows 2023’s Reflector and was co-produced by Vance Powell, known for his work with artists including Chris Stapleton, Trey Anastasio, The White Stripes and Arctic Monkeys.

Donato’s Cosmic Country features Donato on guitar and lead vocals, Nathan “Sugar Legg” Aronowitz on keyboards and vocals, Will “Mustang” McGee on bass and vocals, and William “Bronco” Clark on drums and percussion.

Also look for Donato at the Caverns on May 8th and 9th 2026.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!